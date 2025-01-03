Simone Biles Says Competing in 2028 Olympics Would Be 'Greedy'

... 'There's Almost Nothing Left To Do'

Simone Biles is contemplating whether her Olympics career is over ... claiming it would be "greedy" to compete when the Games come to LA.

The most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history spoke with Sports Illustrated after being named the publication's "Sportsperson of the Year" ... and in the sit-down, she was asked about potentially adding to her medal count in 2028.

Biles said there's a lot to consider when determining her future ... as it would affect much more than just herself.

"If you go back, you'll be greedy," Biles said. "Those are the consequences. But that's also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now?"

"When you're younger, it's like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"

The 27-year-old got engaged to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens back in 2022 ... and the couple tied the knot at a ceremony in Cabo in 2023.

Biles said she is "humble enough to know when to be done" ... and for her to to go all-in on L.A., it would have to be a matter of "life and death."