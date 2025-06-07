Simone Biles Shades 'Sick' Riley Gaines While Sticking Up For Trans Athlete

Simone Biles somersaulted her way over to shade Riley Gaines on social media Friday night -- slamming the conservative activist over her "sick" comment about a trans high school athlete.

Here's what went down ... Riley reacted to the Minnesota State High School League turning off their comments for a photo they posted on X celebrating Champlin Park High School winning their state championship with a shutout thanks to a trans pitcher.

She quoted the snap of smiling state champions, writing ... "Comments off lol ... To be expected when your star player is a boy."

Enter the seven-time Olympic gold medalist ... who tore Riley's character apart, writing ... "You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser." She also suggested Riley put her energy into helping sports become more inclusive.

Closing her clapback, she added ... "One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

Simone didn't stop at the first blow -- she took the personal attack to Riley one step deeper, adding in another tweet ... "bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male."

Though Riley admitted she was disappointed by Simone's rebuttal, she came back swinging -- unshaken and unapologetic. She tweeted ... "It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest."

She also accused Simone of being a "male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams."

In a subsequent tweet, Riley further expressed her bewilderment at the situation ... going as far as bringing up the sexual abuse Simone experienced at the hands of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

She argued ... "All the horrific sexual abuse @Simone_Biles witnessed and spoke out against caused by one man, yet believes women should be forced to strip naked in front of men to validate the man's feelings."

She also claimed Simone would have no Olympic medals if biological men were allowed to compete in her category.

Simone never flat-out said trans athletes belong in direct competition with women and girls ... but she seemed to heavily imply she had no problem with it.