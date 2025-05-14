Valentina Xunaxi Comes Out as Trans on 34th Birthday

"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Valentina Xunaxi has declared herself a transgender woman -- revealing that she has been transitioning privately "for some time now."

The Season 9 "Miss Congeniality" winner took to her Insta to share the news -- which she admits she felt pressure to do along the way.

This announcement falls on Valentina's 34th birthday, and it's all love and support in the comments ... as the first cohost for "Drag Race México" also welcomes "protection" from her fans -- and she's received support and well wishes from fellow drag queens as well.

Bianca Del Rio says "HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🎁 LOVE, NANA 💋💋💋💋" and Jewels Sparkles adds "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MI AMOR TE AMOOOOO TE AMOOOOO❤️❤️💞💞💞💞💞💞💞."

Xunaxi had previously opened up about being non-binary back in 2019 during an interview with Out Magazine -- "I identify as nonbinary, I don't completely feel like a man, I don't completely feel like a woman. I feel like a goddess. I feel like I'm my own gender."

