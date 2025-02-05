Donald Trump Signs Order To Ban Transgender Athletes From Women's Sports

Donald Trump just took a huge step toward barring biological men from competing in women's sports ... signing an executive order Wednesday that he said will end the era of watching "men beat and batter female athletes."

POTUS put his pen to the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" mandate at a ceremony at the White House ... promising it will stop transgender athletes from competing against females going forward.

Play video content Sky News

"It's going to end, and it's ending right now," Trump said emphatically to a room full of his supporters as he signed the document. "And nobody's going to be able to do a damn thing about it, because when I speak -- we speak with authority."

The order, in part, will reportedly give the Education Department authority to potentially pull federal funding from schools that allow transgender people into competitions.

Trump stated at his 1600 Penn. Ave. ceremony he was hopeful the order would also impact the Olympic games that Los Angeles is slated to host in 2028.

"I'm also directing our Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem," Trump said, "to deny any and all Visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes to try and get into the Games maybe where they are unable to get into the Games."

Trump's words were met with multiple rounds of applause from his audience ... which included former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, one of Lia Thomas' most outspoken critics.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson, meanwhile, dragged the proposed order in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday ... saying it "could expose young people to harassment and discrimination."