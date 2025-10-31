Elon Musk, Joe Rogan Say Fewer Kids Identify as Trans After Twitter Takeover

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

Elon Musk’s claiming he bought Twitter to combat the "destruction at a civilizational level" caused by the platform ... especially with what he calls a spike in kids identifying as trans -- something he insists dropped after he took over as X boss.

The Tesla boss dished all on "The Joe Rogan Experience" ... after Joe reminded him of a chart showing a big dip in trans-identifying kids after Elon bought X in 2022 -- a claim Musk proudly backed up, while explaining exactly how he thinks his takeover caused the change.

Elon -- who’s famously estranged from his transgender daughter, Vivian -- went off on the "woke mob," claiming they had control of Twitter and were spreading a nihilistic, anti-civilization "mind virus."

He said it resulted in extreme examples such as the "zombie apocalypse" on the streets of San Francisco ... which led to a shift in "woke ideology" when people started realizing the damage it was doing and began course-correcting.

On top of that, Elon said with X finally showing "uncensored" news stories and information, the spike in kids identifying as trans leveled off ... wrapping up his point by saying, "Sunlight’s the best disinfectant."