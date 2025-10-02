Elon Musk Becomes the First Person With a $500 Billion Net Worth
Elon Musk Musk Trumps All ... Richest Earthling Once Again!!!
Elon Musk just achieved another milestone ... because he hit the halfway mark on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire.
The tech mogul briefly achieved a net worth of $500 billion on Wednesday after Tesla stock climbed by almost 4%, which shot an estimated $9.3 billion right into his pockets, Forbes reports. It's currently dropped to $490.1 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaire Tracker.
And just in case you were wondering ... he's on track to become a trillionaire in 2033, when the first of two vesting dates for his proposed $1 trillion pay package from Tesla kicks off.
Elon's new valuation puts him about $150 billion ahead of Larry Ellison, who briefly became the world's richest man this past September, although Musk -- the on-and-off friend of President Donald Trump -- quickly reclaimed his spot.
The pay package was proposed by Tesla's board members last month, and Elon's set to nab 12% of the company's stock as long as it hits certain targets, according to Fox Business.
The guy's already got a 12% stake in Tesla, which is currently worth about $191 billion. It's also worth mentioning the company's stock has almost doubled since April, when Elon announced he'd be taking a step back from his DOGE role to focus on his work with the electric vehicle manufacturer.
Elon first hit $100 billion back in 2020 before making it to $400 billion in 2024 ... and it doesn't look like his bank account's gonna be getting smaller anytime soon.