'MAGA Dentist' Receives Criticism for Her Past Comments

A Southern California-based dentist is under fire for making comments about giving different treatment to left-wing patients ... as if a visit to the dentist's office wasn't tough enough already.

A resurfaced video showing Dr. Harleen Grewal -- who's branded herself as the "MAGA Dentist" -- making controversial remarks during her appearance at the Republican Liberty Gala in 2021 has gone viral on social media, the Los Angeles Times reports. Although the video was taken down, it's since been reposted and reshared dozens of times.

She joked about reducing the flow of laughing gas on patients who appeared to disapprove of her political beliefs, and cracked wise about certain patients' reactions when they saw photos of Republican figures, including of President Donald Trump, in her office.

The resurfacing of the video resulted in more than 100 one-star reviews on the Yelp page of Skyline Smiles in Santa Clarita, California ... and the Instagram accounts for both MAGA Dentist and Skyline Smiles have since been disabled.

Dr. Grewal appeared to address the negative reaction to her comments in an op-ed for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, where she claimed she was just joking when she made her comments at the gala.

The dentist also alleged an investigator from the California Dental Board had been sent to her office after an apparently fake claim about her being willing to "torture" patients with differing political beliefs was shared with the Board.