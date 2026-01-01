UFC Stars Alex Pereira, Tracy Cortez Share Kiss At New Year's Celebration

2026 is already off to a great start for Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez -- the two UFC stars went public with their romance ... and sealed it with a kiss!!

The light heavyweight champ shared an inside look at his New Year's Eve festivities on Wednesday ... showing 38-year-old Poatan and his loved ones setting off some fireworks and sparklers in a backyard.

It turns out the 32-year-old flyweight was among those present for the bash ... as Pereira posted a picture of them wearing matching sweaters with his hands around her waist.

Cortez also shared a snap on her own Instagram that showed the two fighters locking lips.

Cortez -- who was previously engaged to fellow UFC star Brian Ortega -- has been on Pereira's home turf for a bit now ... as she said last week she was experiencing her first Christmas in Brazil.

Pereira notably dated Merle Christine earlier in the 2020s ... but that fizzled out a few years back.

Pereira is 13-3 in his career after going 1-1 in his two matchups with Magomed Ankalaev in 2025. Cortez (12-3) also had one win in two bouts the past year.