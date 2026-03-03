Kim K & Lewis Hamilton Share Photos Of their Romantic Arizona Getaway

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are in total couple's mode ... sharing new photos of their romantic getaway in Arizona over the weekend -- but with a little twist.

On Monday, the famous pair uploaded photos and a video of their special vacay in Lake Powell to their Instagram Stories -- but there was a catch -- the reality star and Formula 1 driver were not seen in any of the footage.

Instead, the couple gave everyone a good look at the beautiful mountainous landscape with orange caves and clear blue water. Lewis also posted a shirtless video of himself going for run.

TMZ broke the story Sunday ... Kim and Lewis were caught on video walking back to their SUV after watching the sunset in Lake Powell at dusk on Saturday.

An eyewitness -- who happened to be driving by -- filmed the two celebs, who were also seen snapping a selfie together.

Our sources say Kim and Lewis stayed at Amangiri, the ultra-exclusive five-star resort in Utah near the Arizona border. The property is a favorite among A-listers, including the Kardashians.