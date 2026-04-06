Lewis Hamilton Takes Kim Kardashian For A Spin In Rare Ferrari For Instagram Debut

Lewis Hamilton went for a spin in a super expensive and rare Ferrari while in Japan ... and he brought his girl Kim Kardashian along for the wild ride -- and the shared footage marks the first time she's graced his Instagram page.

The F1 superstar posted the third installment of his classic "Tokyo Drift" series on Monday ... showing him cruising around in a Ferrari F40 at the Daikoku Parking Area, a well-known car meet location in the city.

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In the clip, Hamilton is spotted cruising throughout the streets, drifting and doing donuts ... and as soon as the smoke clears up -- there she is!!

"That's insane," Kim told the camera with a massive smile on her face.

We've known for months the two were a thing ... but this is, as the kids say, going "Instagram official" in a pretty badass way.

Hamilton has had a few weeks off due to scrapped races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to the war ... and it's clear he made the most of his downtime with his lady.

They were first spotted together in February ... then took it up a notch with an appearance at the Super Bowl.