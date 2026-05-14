White House Uses Tate McRae Song to Hype Border Wall, Shade Great Wall of China

Our Wall Is Just as 'Great' As China's, Right Tate McRae?!?

The White House is going full TikTok troll mode again, this time using a Tate McRae track to hype up its border wall push ... while taking a not-so-subtle shot at China in the process.

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In a new video posted to the administration’s official TikTok account, it shows dramatic clips of President Donald Trump arriving in China ... while one of Tate’s moody anthems, "Just Keep Watching," blasts in the background.

The post brags the U.S. wall is coming together better than the Great Wall of China itself ... instantly igniting chaos in the comment section, where users debated everything from politics to whether Tate even knew her music was being used in the first place.

The TikTok quickly racked up millions of views, with many comments noting that "Tate would sue" ... while accusing the White House social team of turning international diplomacy into meme culture.