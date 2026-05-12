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Sir Rod Stewart Praises King Charles for Putting 'Ratbag' Trump 'In His Place'

Sir Rod Stewart Hails King Charles for 'Ratbag' Trump Reality Check!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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KING MOVE
Video: Sir Rod Stewart Takes a Dig at Donald Trump in Conversation with King Charles
Getty

Sir Rod Stewart didn't hold back on the red carpet while greeting King Charles and Queen Camilla after their recent U.S. trip to see President Donald Trump!

At Monday’s 50th anniversary celebration for The King's Trust at London's Royal Albert Hall, Rod congratulated the King on the royal couple's recent 4-day U.S. trip ... before twisting the knife, adding, "May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb ... put that little ratbag in his place!"

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THE KING GOT JOKES
Video: King Charles Leaves White House In Stitches With Hilarious French Joke

Charles appeared to laugh it off while discussing the trip ... even referencing a speech where he poked fun at America's colonial history with a cheeky French joke.

But Rod wasn’t done -- immediately cracking how Trump would've received the joke ... "Exactly, that’s it, it went right over his head!"

President Donald Trump Greets King Charles And Queen Camilla At White House
Launch Gallery
President Trump Greets The King And Queen Launch Gallery
Getty

The rocker looked thrilled with himself too ... doing everything to contain his giggles, before sarcastically adding to Camilla, "I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas -- so great, so brave, so proud."

Honestly, only Rod could pull that off -- and somehow make it look like the royals didn’t even realize they were getting lightly clowned in the process!

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