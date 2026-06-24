Frankie Grande's Inspiring Message to LGBTQ+ Community During Pride Month

Frankie Grande says he's loving life as a "sparkly homosexual," and he's got some words of wisdom for members of the LGBTQ+ community ... be your authentic self!

We got Ariana Grande's brother in New York -- he's back in the Big Apple after seeing his sister play The Forum in L.A. last week -- and he told us life is "so much greater" when you're being true to yourself.

Liz, Matt, and Frankie attended the Eternal Sunshine tour last night 🥹 pic.twitter.com/GwJFtopAqi @honeyariedits

Frankie acknowledged there are a lot of places where it's not necessarily safe to do that at the moment ... saying "our country is so f***ed up right now."

Still, Frankie suggesting finding a way to safely express yourself ... so you can "live your authentic truth."

He says it was scary when he was coming out because there wasn't a ton of information and no social media ... just the abs in the Abercrombie & Fitch catalogs.

Frankie's authentic life these days is booked and busy ... his new memoir, "Supergay!," is out, he's in "Titanique" on Broadway, and he says he's got more music on the way.