Jennifer Lopez Spotted Vibing Out at Ariana Grande Concert in Los Angeles

Play video content Video: J Lo Lets Loose at Ariana Grande Show in Los Angeles TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez kept things cool Saturday night while attending Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" concert in L.A. ... but even a low-key night out didn’t stop fans from spotting her among the crowd.

TMZ obtained video of JLo inside the crowd, fully in vibe mode as she enjoyed the show from her V.I.P. seat. However JLo wasn’t drawing attention to herself -- no big entrance, no theatrics -- just blending in and taking in the performance like everyone else.

At moments in the clip, she appears relaxed and engaged with the music, keeping her profile low while still clearly enjoying the set. But of course, once a star of her caliber is in the building, it doesn’t take long before nearby fans start doing double-takes.

The surprise sighting added an extra layer of excitement to an already packed show, with Ariana continuing to pull in celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and more during her live run.