Sen. Tommy Tuberville Backs Trump Threat to Bomb Iran Back to Stone Ages

Tommy Tuberville says he has complete faith in President Donald Trump to handle the nuclear codes ... even as Trump threatens devastating military action against Iran.

Jacob caught up with the Alabama senator Monday on Capitol Hill, and TT made it crystal clear he isn't losing any sleep over Trump's rhetoric. In fact, he says he's fully behind it.

Check out the clip ... when Jacob asks whether Trump's threats could have dangerous consequences for the world, Tuberville doesn't back down one bit.

Tommy's staunch support comes as the president's critics worry he's more and more unhinged behind the scenes ... at least based on the interactions reported by NYT journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan in their new book, "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump."

The senator's confidence in Prez Trump is not the least bit shaken ... and he goes even further, arguing "radicals" in Iran should be killed.