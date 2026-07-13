Mitch McConnell Proof of Life Photo Sparks A.I. Conspiracy Theories

Mitch McConnell's proof of life photo was supposed to silence the internet ... instead, it poured gasoline on the fire ... and lots of folks still aren't buying it.

After weeks of wild rumors claiming the longtime Senator was brain-dead, secretly dead, or otherwise being hidden from the public ... and an image his office released Sunday meant to reassure everyone McConnell was fine instead sparked a fresh conspiracy all its own -- with countless people insisting it was either A.I.-generated, photoshopped or recycled from years ago.

Internet sleuths are pointing out all sorts of strange things going on in the image, but a source familiar with the situation tells TMZ the photo is real.

As TMZ previously reported, McConnell finally broke his silence Sunday, revealing he was hospitalized after a fall, briefly lost consciousness, and later developed a mild case of pneumonia. He said he did not suffer a heart attack, stroke, concussion, or broken bones.

The photo shows McConnell in a button down shirt and jeans, smiling as he sits in a geriatric chair beside his wife, Elaine Chao, while holding a newspaper.

Some folks claim the image looks A.I.-generated. Others pointed to a 2023 photo where McConnell appeared to be wearing the same checkered shirt -- claiming the latest picture had simply been recycled.

It looks like McConnell has the print edition of Sunday's Washington Post sports section on his lap ... but people are pointing to a strange fold in the page beneath his index finger.

The skepticism didn't come out of nowhere.

Play video content Video: Sen. Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious When Rushed to Hospital Broadcastify.com

McConnell's extended absence from public view -- after he was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital, as TMZ first reported -- fueled weeks of increasingly bizarre online theories about his condition.

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The proof of life snap even became parody material ... Jimmy Kimmel jumped into the frenzy by posting his own spoof version on Instagram.