Clavicular Hung Out With IDF Soldier In Israel, See Her Hot Shots

Clavicular has been cozying up to Shira Braun during his trip to Israel ... and it's easy to see why ... she's a total babe!!!

Shira is the IDF soldier who runs the Israeli military's TikTok account ... and she recently popped up on some of Clav's streams during this week's trip to Israel.

She clearly has the controversial streamer's attention ... and now she's commanding our attention too.