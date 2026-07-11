Sofía Vergara Shares Snap in Sexy Red Bikini for 54th Birthday

Sofía Vergara's older, wiser ... and just as hot as ever -- showing off her curves in a tiny bikini for her 54th birthday.

The actress shared a snap from a yacht off the coast of Italy on Saturday -- the day after her big 5-4 -- flashing a coy smile for the camera while sitting with her legs crossed on the deck.

SV stripped down to a red two-piece bikini, a huge crystal necklace ... and pretty much nothing else -- giving fans a look at her birthday bod.

She captioned the photo, "So happy for all the love from u guys yesterday! It was the best bday ever!!! ❤️😘 and thank u Italy for all my 300 cakes!🤣🎂54 is a good number!!!!👵."

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Sofía's shared a ton of photos and videos this past week from Italy ... enjoying fancy dinners with friends, posing in front of high cliffs -- and receiving more cakes than a person could eat in a lifetime.

It's a well-earned vacation for the star ... whose new movie "Thumb" -- starring Supergirl herself, Milly Alcock -- is coming out soon.