Sofía Vergara Shares Snap in Sexy Red Bikini for 54th Birthday
Sofía Vergara Burns Up the Internet in Fiery Red Bikini Pic!!!
Sofía Vergara's older, wiser ... and just as hot as ever -- showing off her curves in a tiny bikini for her 54th birthday.
The actress shared a snap from a yacht off the coast of Italy on Saturday -- the day after her big 5-4 -- flashing a coy smile for the camera while sitting with her legs crossed on the deck.
SV stripped down to a red two-piece bikini, a huge crystal necklace ... and pretty much nothing else -- giving fans a look at her birthday bod.
She captioned the photo, "So happy for all the love from u guys yesterday! It was the best bday ever!!! ❤️😘 and thank u Italy for all my 300 cakes!🤣🎂54 is a good number!!!!👵."
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Sofía's shared a ton of photos and videos this past week from Italy ... enjoying fancy dinners with friends, posing in front of high cliffs -- and receiving more cakes than a person could eat in a lifetime.
It's a well-earned vacation for the star ... whose new movie "Thumb" -- starring Supergirl herself, Milly Alcock -- is coming out soon.
Happy 54th, Sofía ... it's your birthday, and you can strip down if you want to!