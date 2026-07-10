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Sofia Vergara Hot Shots To Slay Her 54th Birthday

Sofia Vergara Hot Shots to Slay Her 54th Bday!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sofia Vergara's Hot Shots
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Sofia Vergara Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Sofia Vergara just turned 54 ... and we couldn't love her more! It's the "Modern Family" star's birthday, which calls for a celebration!

The actress has gifted us with so many stunning shots over the years, it's only right that we give special shouts to a few of our faves!

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Like this one, where she's lying out topless ... putting her perfect peach proudly on display!

Sofia was looking bootylicious as she soaked up some sun by the water, lounging around and laying out.

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Then there's this one, where she's letting her gorgeous legs shine. She's so stunning as she gives the camera a sultry stare.

Check out our gallery to see all of Sofia's hottest shots ... and send her a little bday love!

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