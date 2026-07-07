Guess Which 'Into the Blue' Star is Here to Heat Up Your Summer
Guess Who Hottie Went Into The Blue!!!
Published
Summer is the perfect time to dive "Into the Blue" ... or, better yet, dive into some hot shots of this sexy celeb who just can't help but look good whether it be on the screen, at the beach, on a hike, or in the house.
If that beautiful smile and gorgeous bikini body hasn't given it away already ... then maybe you ought to peep more of the pics.
Check out the gallery ... this hot mama is here to make sure you start feeling the heat this Summer. Don't sweat too much 🥵