Charly Jordan Hot Shots In The Hamptons
Charly Jordan I'm a Hamptons Hottie!!!
Published
Ever wonder what goes down in the Hamptons, especially during summertime?!? Charly Jordan is cueing y'all in to all the fun under the Sag Harbor sun.
She dropped a stack of sexy bikini shots on Instagram ... from the boat to the pool, check out our gallery ... it'll make you drool. 🤤
Soaking up that summer glow, the 27-year-old may be taking a timeout from deejaying, but her influencer game is hotter than ever ... and these photos are Exhibit A!!!