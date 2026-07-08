Connor Murphy's Friend Says Looksmaxxer Gained 'Superhuman Abilities' Before Death

Fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Murphy's close friend is remembering him as someone who gained "superhuman abilities" before he died.

Check out the video tribute shared by fitness influencer Tony Huge ... he says Connor was taking a deep dive into questions about the meaning of life and consciousness in the days leading up to his death, telling followers he believes Connor "tapped into a level of consciousness that most people never will be."

Tony grows more emotional as he admits there will be some "crazy this, crazy that" discourse surrounding Connor's death ... but he hopes people can see the deeper message in what Connor was trying to teach.

He says he takes some comfort in knowing Connor did not fear death, and maybe even welcomed death as it approached.

Play video content Video: 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer Connor Murphy Dead After Drowning in Thailand Viral Press

As we reported ... Connor's shocking death happened Tuesday in Thailand ... he allegedly began acting erratically near his luxury home in Bangkok before running into a nearby lake ... where he eventually drowned.