Influencer Ayzia J Dead at 22 After Car Flips, Crashes Into a Tree

Influencer Ayzia J. Toledo -- who went by Ayzia J on social media -- is dead after crashing her car into a tree.

Ayzia was driving a BMW on a New Jersey freeway Sunday night when she lost control of the car, drove off the road, flipped and slammed into a tree ... according to New Jersey State Police.

Police say Ayzia and her front seat passenger, Henrietta Carter, were both killed in the crash ... while a third passenger in the backseat survived with minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Between Instagram and TikTok, Ayzia had over 300K followers, and she would post lifestyle and travel content.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ayzia's loved ones cover the cost of her funeral, memorial and celebration of life services.

She and Henrietta were both 22.