Influencer Nara Smith Says Her Toddler Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Play video content Video: Nara Smith Says Her Toddler Received Cancer Diagnosis Instagram/@narasmith

Influencer Nara Smith says her daughter, Whimsy Lou, is battling cancer ... and the kid's only a toddler.

Nara shared the unfortunate diagnosis in an emotional video on social media, saying she and her husband Lucky Blue Smith rushed their 2-year-old daughter to the emergency room after noticing something concerning.

The "tradwife" influencer recalls instantly fearing the worst, saying her gut told her it was cancer. Whimsy was then admitted for a battery of tests, including X-rays and a biopsy.

Nara says doctors initially weren't sure what they were seeing, but a follow-up visit with Whimsy's pediatrician immediately raised alarm bells ... describing the moment the doc became "really quiet and calm."

The results confirmed the family's fears, with doctors determining the cancer had already spread ... and according to Nara, Whimsy began chemotherapy right away.

Nara did not disclose the specific type of cancer her daughter was diagnosed with, but she says the family has since made it through treatment.