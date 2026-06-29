Kate Middleton Climbs 3 Mountains in Ongoing Fight Against Cancer

Kate Middleton is climbing mountains in her fight against cancer -- literally!

The Princess of Wales scaled three of the highest mountains in the United Kingdom in just 24 hours during the National Three Peaks Challenge over the weekend to highlight her continued battle against cancer.

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As you know, Kate was diagnosed with the disease in March 2024 but announced she was in remission the following year.

Now, Kate is showing that she's an inspiration to all cancer survivors by completing the National Three Peaks Challenge and writing about the experience on Instagram.

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In her post, Kate said each year thousands of people hear the dreadful words they have cancer, which is followed by physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual challenges, because the disease affects every aspect of your life.

She cited her own cancer diagnoses before launching into why she took on the National Three Peaks Challenge, saying it was not simply a physical endeavor but also a chance to explore life beyond her diagnosis and to give something back.

Kate went on to say that through this challenge — which involves climbing 23 miles in a single day — she wants to raise awareness for the harsher impact of serious illness.

The princess also championed holistic therapies that "complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time."

Kate, of course, receives major support from her royal hubby, Prince William, in her constant fight against cancer.