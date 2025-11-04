Prince William & Princess Kate Middleton's Friend Ben Duncan Dead at 45

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s pal from college, Ben Duncan, has reportedly died.

Duncan -- who appeared on the UK’s "Big Brother" in 2010 -- died after falling from the 7th floor of London’s Trafalgar St. James Hotel last Thursday, according to several British outlets. That's about a 100-foot drop.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident in a statement to the Daily Mail, which was the first to report the news. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the death "is unexpected but non-suspicious."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the outlet they were called to Spring Gardens at 10:59 PM and dispatched several emergency crews, including London's Air Ambulance.

In addition to appearing on 'BB', Duncan appeared on "Come Dine With Me," "Ladette to Lady" and "Celebrity Coach Trip."

In 2010, he confirmed he had never worked a traditional 9 to 5 job while speaking to Digital Spy in 2010.

Duncan is believed to have met Prince William and Kate at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. The pair has yet to release a statement regarding his death.

TMZ reached out for comment ... so far, no word back.

Duncan was 45.