Prince William Opens Up to Eugene Levy About Toughest Year of His Life

Prince William is opening up like never before -- and of all people, he’s doing it with Eugene Levy -- talking about the brutal year he’s had with both Kate and King Charles hit with cancer diagnoses just months apart.

On Friday’s episode of Apple TV’s "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy," the Prince of Wales got real ... calling this the toughest year of his life after the rug got yanked out from under him with his family’s back-to-back health battles.

WATCH: Prince William on missing Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (to him grandma and grandad).

He took part in Eugene Levy’s series The Reluctant Traveller on @AppleTV https://t.co/QhdvwGW8Mz pic.twitter.com/egyteSIan8 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 30, 2025 @chrisshipitv

William admitted he always saw his family as lucky ... hardly any illnesses over the years, with his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, living well into their 90s.

But reality hit hard in 2024 -- when both the Princess of Wales and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer -- William says it took him to some pretty dark places. Kate’s now in remission ... while King Charles III is still in treatment.