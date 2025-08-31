Princess Diana Remembered by Brother 28 Years After Death

Charles Spencer is keeping his sister Princess Diana's memory alive -- marking the tragic anniversary of her passing with a heartfelt tribute.

On Sunday, he posted a photo to Instagram showing a bouquet of white and pink roses he personally cut from the gardens at the family's Althorp Estate in West Northamptonshire.

The flowers were laid at Diana's burial site on the private island where she's been buried since 1997.

"Flowers we cut this morning from Althorp's gardens for the Island," he wrote in the caption, before adding ... "Always an impossible day."

Spencer's post also included a somber shot of the secluded island in Oval Lake, where Diana was laid to rest following her death in a horrific Paris car crash in August 1997.

At the time of her death, the Princess of Wales left behind sons Prince William and Prince Harry -- whom she shared with King Charles.