'RHOBH' Diana Jenkins Denies She's Woman Who Put Hayden Panettiere In Bed With Nude Star

Diana Jenkins is denying Internet rumors she pushed an 18-year-old Hayden Panettiere into bed with a famous naked man ... with a rep telling TMZ she is ready to sue anyone who spreads the lies.

Here's the deal ... after Panettiere detailed her horrific experience on a yacht -- she says a trusted older female friend of hers took her to a room and physically put her in bed with a "very famous" man who was "undressed" in both her new memoir "This Is Me: A Reckoning" and Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast ... and fans have been spreading their theories online about the identity of the man and the woman.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Details Harrowing Memory of Industry Betrayal at Age 18 On Purpose with Jay Shetty

When it comes to the pal -- who Panettiere does not name but says was in the entertainment industry -- fans were quick to throw out Jenkins' name.

Jenkins' rep tells TMZ ... "Diana has had to deal with false online rumors before, and sadly this is just another example of that. So let me be 100% clear about this: It most certainly is not Diana, and anyone who claims it is her will be sued."

Her team adds that Jenkins has previously sued individuals for making similar false allegations against her ... which have ended in settlements in her favor.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Discusses Giving Up Custody of Daughter Jay Shetty Podcast