Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Still Holding Out Hope to Marry Her

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Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson says he still dreams about a future with the actress ... admitting he would even marry her, despite their rocky past.

Hickerson sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff ahead of Hayden's upcoming memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning" ... and got surprisingly emotional when the conversation turned to the former couple's relationship.

When Charlie asked if he ever thinks about marrying the former "Nashville" actress one day, Brian didn’t hold back ... "Yeah, of course."

It sounds like he's still holding onto hope there could someday be another chapter for them ... because when asked if he still thinks that could happen, he said ... "I hope so -- she probably doesn't think the same way."

The interview took a more reflective turn when Brian explained why he believes the two may ultimately be better apart.

"I think that Hayden is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met in my life, and I would be an idiot not to walk away from her and let her flourish in her career," he said. "So, we probably wouldn’t be good together."

The former couple was photographed together at an airport back in March -- sparking speculation they may have rekindled things -- though Brian described their relationship now as more of a friendship built on mutual respect. But it’s obvious the feelings haven’t gone away 'cause Brian said bluntly, "I miss Hayden every day."

Still, Brian also admitted he has major regrets about how their relationship unfolded ... saying he went into "such a dark place" involving drugs and alcohol during their time together. The exes dated on and off from 2018 to 2022 ... before their relationship spiraled into legal drama -- with Brian pleading no contest to felony domestic violence charges and receiving jail time, probation and a five-year restraining order.