Gypsy Rose Blanchard Addresses Backlash Over Video Referencing Mom's Killing

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard is well aware of the backlash after she participated in a viral TikTok challenge ... and she's realized it went pretty damn poorly.

Here's the deal ... Gypsy has been flamed online since she seemingly made light of her mother's murder while taking part in the "We Listen and We Don't Judge" challenge with influencer Natalie Reynolds.

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Gypsy sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff and told us ... she totally gets it and people are not overreacting to the moment when she seemed to shrug off her mother's gruesome murder ... and she's sorry.

As you know, Gypsy served 8 and a half years behind bars for her part in Dee Dee Blanchard's murder ... and her story has been the focus of multiple Hollywood projects.

As you can see in the interview ... Gypsy told us she's always been her authentic self, which means admitting when she's wrong. And in this instance with the challenge -- she was wrong.