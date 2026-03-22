Gypsy Rose Blanchard Jokes About Killing Her Mom

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Gypsy Rose appears to be making light of her mom's killing in a new TikTok ... but not everybody is laughing.

Watch the video ... while doing the "We listen, and we don't judge" trend with influencer Natalie Reynolds, Gypsy recounted how she went to prison for 8 and a half years for second-degree murder in relation to her mom's killing.

When Natalie feigns surprise, Gypsy says matter-of-factly, "Hey, we listen, and we don't judge." But here's the thing ... a lot of people are judging. Just look at the comments!

One user wrote, "There's absolutely nothing funny in this, this is actually so freaking wrong." Another said, "What people do for views ... so sad."

And that was only what Gypsy opened with. In a later confession, she admitted, "I used to wipe my bottom with bath towels instead of toilet paper."

Some things really should be kept to yourself!