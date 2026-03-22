Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Jokes About Killing Her Mom

Gypsy Rose Internet Outrage Over 'Killer' Joke About Mom

By TMZ Staff
Published
032226_gypsy_rose_blanchard_kal
TAKING IT TOO FAR???
TikTok/@nataliireynoldss

Gypsy Rose appears to be making light of her mom's killing in a new TikTok ... but not everybody is laughing.

Watch the video ... while doing the "We listen, and we don't judge" trend with influencer Natalie Reynolds, Gypsy recounted how she went to prison for 8 and a half years for second-degree murder in relation to her mom's killing.

032226_gypsy_rose_blanchard_2253605

When Natalie feigns surprise, Gypsy says matter-of-factly, "Hey, we listen, and we don't judge." But here's the thing ... a lot of people are judging. Just look at the comments!

gypsy-rose-comments-tiktok-1

One user wrote, "There's absolutely nothing funny in this, this is actually so freaking wrong." Another said, "What people do for views ... so sad."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Through The Years Launch Gallery

And that was only what Gypsy opened with. In a later confession, she admitted, "I used to wipe my bottom with bath towels instead of toilet paper."

Some things really should be kept to yourself!

As you know, Gypsy served nearly 8 years of a 10-year sentence for her role in the second-degree murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was released from prison in December 2023 .. though her mother's murderer, Nicholas Godejohn, is serving a life sentence.

Related articles