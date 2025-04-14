Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off 25-Lb Weight Loss in Before & After Pic

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is thriving and showing off that post-baby snapback like a boss!

GRB popped all the way off on IG Sunday -- serving a snatched 25-lb.-down bod in a white halterneck and flaunting her chic short 'do to seal the deal. She even hit us with a before pic to let the glow-up speak for itself.

Gypsy welcomed baby girl Aurora with fiancé Ken Urker in December, and it looks like she’s already a pro at balancing mom life with pouring some time back into herself.

As expected, the compliments came rolling in -- and Gypsy didn’t leave 'em hanging, jumping in to spill a bit on how she dropped the weight.

She said the weight started coming off after her prison release in Dec. 2023. Healthier food than what she had inside, smaller portions and just two meals a day did the trick.

It’s nice to see Gypsy getting her health and glow back on track post-prison -- especially after that messy ride on the relationship front with ex-hubby Ryan Scott Anderson, who she married in '22 while still locked up for her role in the murder of her mom, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.