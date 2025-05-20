Ryan Anderson Goes After Ken Urker in Nasty Text Exchange Over Gypsy Rose Blanchard

TMZ has obtained eye-popping text messages between Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard that show Ryan allegedly going off on Gypsy ... and using a homophobic slur to insult the father of her baby, Ken Urker.

Check out the screenshot -- Ryan appears to accuse the ex-convict of doxing his number ... and he receives a response from Ken rather than Gypsy, which sets him off.

He allegedly uses vivid vocabulary to attack Ken, calling him a "f****t a** b***h" and more. In response, Ken simply writes ... "Block."

TMZ reached out to Ryan in response to the screenshot we obtained ... and he says he's "not homophobic." He declined to further explain the text exchange.

Meanwhile, sources close to Ryan say he thinks it's "unfair" Gypsy and Ken called him a "douchebag" and "a dick" on their Lifetime show "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" ... but "set out to destroy him" when he "bites back."

The source adds ... "He feels this is another attempt to make him out as a bad guy and he’s not."

Notably, the season finale of "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" aired Monday night and put into question the state of Gypsy and Ken's relationship when the mother of one expressed concern they lost their "spark."

However ... the end of the episode shows things on the up and up -- Gypsy confirms they're reigniting their flame ... and Ken even goes shopping for an engagement ring. This comes as they work to get Ryan's name off their child Aurora's birth certificate after confirming her paternity.

Ken hints he'll pop the question when Gypsy is truly a free woman -- on her last day of parole on June 24.