Quinton Aaron Says He Saw Jesus Christ While In Coma

Play video content Video: Quinton Aaron Says He Had a Vision of Jesus Christ While in a Coma TMZ.com

Quinton Aaron says he had a miraculous encounter when he was intubated in the hospital and in a coma ... with none other than Jesus Christ.

"The Blind Side" star sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff and told her all about his spiritual encounter.

Quinton says Jesus had skin a little bit lighter than his -- and long, white hair -- and there was a glow to Jesus.

He says he was back in his old neighborhood in New York and it was snowing, and Jesus put his hands on his back ... and all his pain went away.

Quinton says when he woke up, he was in the hospital bed with tubes in his mouth ... but he knew he didn't need surgery ... and doctors later told him as such.

Plus, Quinton says his heart stopped a few times when he was in the coma ... and he can still feel Jesus' hands on his back.

While he was always a believer, having grown up going to church, Quinton says the experience removed any fear of death.

Check out the full interview on YouTube, Quinton gets into the drama with his 'spiritual wife', Margarita, who he claims lied to him in the past about her fertility -- and even faked a pregnancy and miscarriage. However, Margarita tells us she can have kids and believed she was pregnant at one point, but heartbreakingly wasn't.