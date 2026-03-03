Quinton Aaron Gives Health Update After Stroke, Speaking Again After Tubes Removed

Quinton Aaron is sharing a huge health win after his terrifying spinal stroke earlier this year ... telling TMZ doctors have removed his tracheal tube, and they're already talking about moving him out of the ICU.

"The Blind Side” star says with the tube gone, it’s full steam ahead ... he’s back to talking, sipping his favorite juices and even practicing his singing again, all alongside preaching his new mantra -- "Stronger and better than ever."

Quinton also touched on the messy "spiritual wedding" drama he’s been wrapped up in ... saying now he’s been off life support for a while, he’s looking forward to being a single man and focusing on his goals without the added stress.

He tells us surviving this ordeal feels like God handed him a brand-new lease on life -- and after leaning on family and close friends, he’s been able to cut ties with people who no longer serve him.

As he keeps grinding through recovery, Quinton says he’s still raising money to cover long-term medical costs through his official GoFundMe ... while also sorting out beneficiary issues tied to a separate family-created page.