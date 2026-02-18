Quinton Aaron Releases First Photo Since Hospitalization for Spinal Stroke

Quinton Aaron is well on the road to recovery and looking great ... according to this first photo of the actor since he was hospitalized for a spinal stroke last month.

Check out the pic, provided by Quinton to us ... we're told it was taken last week, and as you can see, the 'Blind Side' star is in great spirits -- throwing up a peace sign while hanging with his younger brother, Jarred.

We’re told Jarred has not left Quinton’s bedside, and the bond between the two remains strong.

The release of this photo follows news of Jarred's restraining order against Margarita Aaron -- the woman who allegedly misrepresented herself as Quinton's wife to both Quinton and the medical staff tending to him.

Jarred's restraining order was granted and protects himself as well as his immediate family, which would presumably include Quinton. Quinton tells us, "I fully support my brother and thank him for protecting me and my family."

Margarita told us she and Quinton "got spiritually married" ... but the family told us Quinton said they did no such thing.

She says she hasn't done anything wrong and that Jarred is being selfish and retaliating against her because of past issues.