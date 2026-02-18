Quinton Aaron's Brother Gets Restraining Order Against Quinton's 'Spiritual Wife'

'Spiritual Wife' Court-Ordered to Stay Away From His Brother

Quinton Aaron’s brother just got a restraining order against the woman who has called herself Quinton's "spiritual" wife … TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ ... Quinton's brother, Jarred, filed to get a temporary restraining order against Margarita Aaron -- who's listed in the docs as Margaret DeLeon.

The petition was granted, and the order requires Margarita to stay away from Jarred or any immediate family ... which would presumably include Quinton.

As we reported ... "The Blind Side" star is recovering from a spinal stroke and we're told he's expressed multiple times, "I do NOT want to see Margarita at all."

Remember ... Quinton apparently believed he was married to Margarita -- until his family told him she was misrepresenting herself to him and the medical staff at the hospital.

Jarred previously told us he was worried for his brother's life, saying Margarita was helping make "crucial and life-saving medical decisions" for Quinton.

Margarita told us she and Quinton "got spiritually married" ... but the family told us Quinton said they did no such thing.

Margarita tells TMZ Jarred is retaliating against her because of their past issues.