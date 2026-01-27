Rare Cyst Found on Quinton Aaron's Spine After Recent Hospitalization

There’s a troubling update on Quinton Aaron’s health after his recent hospitalization ... TMZ has learned doctors have found a rare cyst on his spine.

Family sources tell TMZ the cyst was discovered after a series of tests, and doctors are now running more exams to determine whether it’s benign.

We’re told back surgery is now on the table ... and if that happens, the 40-year-old actor will face extensive physical therapy and could be confined to a wheelchair for some time.

TMZ broke the story over the weekend -- Quinton, best known for playing Michael Oher in "The Blind Side," was rushed to an Atlanta hospital after his legs suddenly gave out while he was walking in his apartment.

Quinton has since been hospitalized for 5 days and has been on life support ... but his wife Margarita told TMZ Monday that he opened his eyes and gave a thumbs up.