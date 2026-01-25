'Blind Side' Actor Quinton Aaron Hospitalized After Falling At Home

Quinton Aaron -- the actor who played Michael Oher in "The Blind Side" -- has been hospitalized after collapsing at his home .. TMZ has learned.

A manager for the actor tells TMZ ... he's been hospitalized in Atlanta for the past three days. We're told Quinton was walking up the stairs in his apartment last week when his legs suddenly stopped functioning, causing him to collapse. He was rushed to the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page, organizers claim Quinton is "on life support due to a severe blood infection." However, his manager tells us he's stable, communicating with his family and team, and receiving precisely the care needed at this time.

His manager tells us doctors are still running tests and evaluating Quinton's condition, and at this time, there's no definitive word on what caused the fall.

We're told Quinton and his family are taking things one step at a time. While they're asking for privacy during this period, his rep says they want fans to know they deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers, and well wishes.

The health scare comes after a series of medical battles for the 40 year old actor. In March 2025, he was rushed to a California medical facility after developing a fever and coughing up blood.

At the time, Aaron said doctors ran multiple tests and believed he was dealing with Type A flu and pneumonia. In 2019, he battled a severe upper respiratory infection.