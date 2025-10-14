'Blind Side' Actor Quinton Aaron Shares 200-Lb Weight-Loss Journey

"The Blind Side" star Quinton Aaron has been on an up-and-down battle with his weight, but right now he's up ... by being down 200 pounds.

Quinton tells TMZ, "At my heaviest, I was 575 pounds. As of today, I am 370 pounds."

What's even more incredible ... he did it all without Ozempic. Quinton says he tried the drug about a year ago because he's diabetic, but stopped after he had an allergic reaction.

So what's his secret? Quinton tells us ... "I have been doing intermittent fasting, and since my marriage, having a lot of cardio in the bedroom."

Can't be mad at that ... but bedroom cardio isn't the only way Quinton's bride, Margarita, has helped him with these monumental feats ... after the couple married in December 2024.

"Mentally, physically and emotionally, she has been my confidant and shelter through my storms," Quinton says. "I truly believe God was blessing me with one of his Angels when he sent her to me. She’s helped me get over my depression and so much more. She loves to tell people that she only does 5% and I do the other 95% but I believe she’s much more important in my life than even she gives herself credit for."

Quinton says before his marriage, he became a depressive eater after his mom passed away in 2008 ... but his wife -- who he met on TikTok -- helped pull him out of it.