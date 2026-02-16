Quinton Aaron Focused on Recovery, Sad 'Wife' Is Married to Another Man

But Disappointed 'Wife' Is Married to Another Man

Good news for Quinton Aaron ... the actor's family tells us he is making huge progress on his road to recovering from a spinal stroke, even though he'll be traveling that road without the woman who falsely claimed to be his wife.

Quinton's family tells TMZ in a statement ... "The Blind Side" star is awake, fully alert and successfully doing things like practicing writing, solving puzzles and even has feeling in his legs again!

We're told Quinton is interacting with his family and approved visitors, but he's expressed multiple times, "I do NOT want to see Margaret at all."

As we reported ... Margarita Aaron is the woman who has been by his side in the hospital, allegedly misrepresenting herself as Quinton's legal wife to the medical staff and helping make medical decisions.

Margarita told us she and Quinton "got spiritually married," but the family says Quinton confirms they did no such thing.

According to the family, they have shared with Quinton that Margarita is actually married to another man, which disappointed Quinton, but we're told he still feels supported by his family.

Now knowing he was never legally married to Margarita, Quinton says at some point he will explain "in full detail" everything he went through.

For now, the family issued an apology for not taking action on the red flags sooner, but Quinton is focused on recovering.