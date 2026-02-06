Quinton Aaron 'Excited' For Super Bowl in Positive Health Update

Quinton Aaron is still in the hospital ... but it sure sounds like things are looking up, as TMZ just got a great update from his family.

As you know ... "The Blind Side" star is recovering in the hospital from a spinal stroke ... and for a while there, it was sounding not so good. But, it seems he is on the mend.

The Aaron family tells TMZ ... “Quinton is in a jovial mood, now laughing and smiling and is communicating to the best of his ability while he continues to recover. He’s watching tv and is excited to watch the Super Bowl from his hospital bed this weekend."

There is also an update on the woman by his side, previously making medical decisions for him, who claimed to be his wife -- but his family has called BS on all that.

His “wife” Margarita tells TMZ ... she received a call a couple of days ago from a hospital official telling her she is no longer allowed at the hospital. She’s concerned Quinton is going to believe she abandoned him, and she does not have any way of reaching him since she has his cell phone. She tells us she still loves Quinton, and it’s killing her she can't be by his side.

Margarita previously told us ... she and Aaron "got spiritually married." She added ... she does NOT have power of attorney, and has never made medical decisions on Quinton's behalf.