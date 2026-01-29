'The Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Suffered Spinal Stroke

"The Blind Side" star Quinton Aaron's family is revealing what led to his hospitalization ... they tell us he suffered a spinal stroke.

Quinton's family tells us he is "alert, aware and recovering."

In a statement Thursday, Aaron's family says ... "We acknowledge that you’ve heard about Quinton Aaron‘s condition. We appreciate the overwhelming love, support and prayers that Quinton has received over the past few days from his fans, the public, and our concerned community."

They add ... "To update everyone, he had a spinal stroke. He is alert, aware and recovering."

The statement continues ... "The Aaron family has a lot to deal with for the betterment of their loved one, but will be sure to keep everyone posted regarding Quinton‘s health as we see fit."

They say, "To be clear, any other information that you hear pertaining to Quinton’s health from any other source that isn’t coming directly from his official blood relative family, that will come in the form of their appointed chosen spokesperson and life long friend Liana Mendoza, is not to be taken as factual information."

Quinton's family adds ... "We kindly ask the public to please respect the decisions we make and to please understand that false information or statements may be made by others who continue to come forward but are not fully informed or aware of all of the facts surrounding his condition nor are they authorized to do so."

They continue ... "If there continues to be indications of, or individuals who speak about his condition without consent, which violates HIPAA laws, we strongly urge you not to, because there will be legal repercussions."

The statement ends ... "Thank you once again for the outpouring of love. We send Peace & Love."

Quinton has since been hospitalized for about a week and has been on life support.