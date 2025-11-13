Senator John Fetterman Hospitalized After Fall

More health issues for Senator John Fetterman ... he's in the hospital after falling to the ground and smashing his face.

The Pennsylvania politician was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital Thursday after he "sustained a fall near his home" on an early morning walk ... according to his official X account.

Fetterman's team says he was hospitalized "out of an abundance of caution" and that further evaluation revealed "a ventricular fibrillation flare-up" that made him lightheaded and resulted in him "falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries."

In a statement, Fetterman says ... "If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!"

Fetterman's camp adds ... "He is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen."