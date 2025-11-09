Golden Globe Winner Sally Kirkland in Hospice

Legendary actress and Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland has been hospitalized in Southern California ... TMZ has learned.

Kirkland's rep, Michael Greene tells us ... she is in hospice at a hospital in Palm Springs after having dementia the last year. Her dear friend and former student Cody Galloway is by her side.

Greene is on a plane from JFK to be with her.

Kirkland had been struggling with "life-threatening infections" according to a GoFundMe started by friends. The page was meant to raise funds for her "urgent medical care" needs.

Play video content APRIL 2019 TMZ.com

The GoFundMe page shared, "She had a fall in the shower, when she was left unattended; injuring her ribs, foot, along with cuts and bruises."

Kirkland, 84, was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe for her eponymous role in the 1987 comedy-drama "Anna." On screen, she was also known for her roles in "JFK," "Bruce Almighty" and as a former member of Andy Warhol's The Factory. She appeared in the late artist's drama film "The 13 Most Beautiful Women."

Off-screen, she was an active member of New York's avant-garde theater through the 1960s.