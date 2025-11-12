Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bernie Kosar Provides Health Update From Hospital, Asks For Prayers Before Surgery

"I COULD USE YOUR PRAYERS TODAY"
Cleveland Browns great Bernie Kosar is currently in the hospital dealing with liver issues ... revealing he was slated to receive a transplant over the weekend -- but the donor organ was infected.

The 61-year-old posted the video from his University Hospitals bed on Wednesday ... saying he had "two aggressive procedures" to address internal bleeding on Monday, and he was about to have a third.

Kosar explained the bleeding started following the Browns' 27-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday ... but despite the challenges he's facing, he wants to spread positivity.

"Man, all the duress right now, I could really use your love, support and actual prayers today," Kosar said.

"So, as bad as I'm feeling and as much help and support as I could use from you today, please support us and all the other people that are so worse off than me. God bless you."

Kosar also shared a video with Cleveland personality Chris McNeil ... saying even though he's Orange and Brown forever, his team sweatpants are clashing with the hospital's Steelers-colored socks.

Kosar shared his medical problems last year ... opening up on his battles with Parkinson's and liver failure.

You got this, Bernie!!

