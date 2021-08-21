Team USA Pole Vaulter Katie Nageotte Gunning To Defend Gold Medal At 2024 Olympics

Play video content TMZSports.com

Katie Nageotte better brush up on her French ... 'cause the Team USA pole vaulter tells TMZ Sports she's hoping to defend her gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris!!

30-year-old Nageotte shocked the world by edging out Russian Olympic Committee world champ Anzhelika Sidorova on her third attempt of the event earlier this month ... after failing on her first two tries.

She ended up crushing it at 4.90 meters ... with Sidorova taking silver at 4.85.

The Ohio native has received praise from Cleveland stars like Jake Paul and Bernie Kosar following the awesome success story ... as well as other celebs including Katie Couric.

Despite her rising popularity, Katie tells us it still hasn't really set in that she's the greatest in the world ... but she won't have much more time to dwell on it -- because she's already competing again at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday.

A few weeks later, she's got the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland ... and then it's FINALLY time for a well-deserved break!!

She tells us she made a deal with her trainer that if the Olympics went well -- which they definitely did! -- she'd be able to have a few weeks off to do whatever she wants!!

But, Nageotte ain't ready to hang up the vaulting pole just yet -- she says as long as she stays healthy, she'll be ready to go for gold again in Paris!!