Jake Paul Invites Olympian Katie Nageotte To His Fight, Gold Medalist From Cleveland!

Jake Paul was so amazed by all the U.S. women in the 2020 Olympics, he's personally inviting one to his Tyron Woodley fight -- pole vaulter and fellow Ohioan Katie Nageotte!!!

Paul took a second to show love for all the U.S women who competed at the Tokyo Games on Twitter Monday ... congratulating the American ladies on their "amazing stats."

"U.S. women won 66 medals, comprising a record 58.4% of the American total ... that’s insane!!," the YouTube superstar said.

Of the 66 medals, 23 were gold ... one belonging to Nageotte.

The 30-year-old won it all in the pole vault after clearing a 4.90 meter on her second attempt ... making her the third woman in U.S. Olympics to win the gold in the event.

Nageotte also happens to be from Northeast Ohio -- just like Paul -- and he's inviting her to come watch him box in the ring against Woodley in The Land.

"Katie if you are reading this I hope you will come to my fight in Cleveland as my guest on August 29th!"

Nageotte noticed the invite and retweeted the post ... so maybe we'll see her front and center rocking the gold at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

BTW -- Nageotte channeled her inner LeBron James after her big moment ... saying, "Cleveland, this is for you!!!"