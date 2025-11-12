Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized, Under Observation for PSP Condition

Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized as he continues to manage a serious neurodegenerative condition ... the Rainbow PUSH Coalition announced Wednesday.

According to the organization, Jackson was admitted to the hospital and is currently under medical observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a disorder he has been battling for roughly ten years.

"The family appreciates all prayers at this time," the coalition said in a statement.

Jackson was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but his PSP diagnosis was confirmed in April, the group added.